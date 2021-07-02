Exeedme Market Cap Achieves $11.85 Million (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar. Exeedme has a total market cap of $11.85 million and approximately $402,899.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Exeedme alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00045497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00134868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00169817 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,404.74 or 1.00295260 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,425,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.