Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $47.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.78.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 93.20, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.10.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $1,001,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $2,538,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,028 shares of company stock worth $7,191,974. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Exelixis by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,588,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,001,000 after buying an additional 3,947,225 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $60,911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,999 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,364,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,419,000 after purchasing an additional 954,852 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,201,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,133,000 after purchasing an additional 726,100 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.