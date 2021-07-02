Expanse Reaches Market Cap of $895,672.82 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar. Expanse has a total market cap of $895,672.82 and $6,138.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,221.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,085.95 or 0.06278983 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.54 or 0.01479603 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.51 or 0.00407905 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00158388 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $205.12 or 0.00617443 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.56 or 0.00429111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007214 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.38 or 0.00353341 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

