Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Short Interest Down 53.1% in June

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the May 31st total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days.

OTCMKTS EXPGF traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,638. Experian has a one year low of $31.71 and a one year high of $41.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.48.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

