Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Gap Up to $11.51

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.51, but opened at $11.75. Extreme Networks shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 3,131 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXTR shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 101.82 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 71.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $155,625.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,321.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $285,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,763 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,551.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,317 shares of company stock worth $2,707,376 over the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at about $2,285,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,389,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 22.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after buying an additional 163,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

