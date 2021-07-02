Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,900 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the May 31st total of 244,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Eyenovia stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06. Eyenovia has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Eyenovia will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 30,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $150,083.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,279,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,967.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 39,092 shares of company stock valued at $192,658 in the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 246.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

