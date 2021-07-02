Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

Shares of NASDAQ EYEN opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Eyenovia has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $7.72.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eyenovia will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 30,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $150,083.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,279,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,967.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 39,092 shares of company stock valued at $192,658 over the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Eyenovia by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 131,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Eyenovia by 388.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 94,895 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eyenovia by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 33,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eyenovia (EYEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.