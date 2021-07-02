FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.750-$11.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY21 guidance to $10.75-11.15 EPS.

FDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $306.29.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $336.72. 150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,121. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $365.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

