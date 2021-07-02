Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Truist

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Truist from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FRT. UBS Group started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Scotiabank raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.94.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $118.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.68 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. Research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

