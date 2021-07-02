Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STNE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 128,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $68.35 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $66.55 and a one year high of $68.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.46.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STNE shares. HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

