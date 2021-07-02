Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in The Progressive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 20,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in The Progressive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in The Progressive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in The Progressive by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.92.

NYSE:PGR opened at $98.84 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.30. The firm has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.35%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,488 shares of company stock valued at $5,491,000. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

