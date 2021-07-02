Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,841 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,613 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in First Solar by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,637 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 29,894 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,950 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.22.

FSLR stock opened at $90.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.63. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.78 and a 1-year high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $39,655.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $238,515.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,507 shares of company stock valued at $817,107 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

