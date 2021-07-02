Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,188 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,790,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 360.2% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 160,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,897,000 after purchasing an additional 125,511 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,109,000 after purchasing an additional 118,827 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,073,000 after purchasing an additional 85,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,880,000.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AMG. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $156.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.19 and a fifty-two week high of $176.84.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.