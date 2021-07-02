Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 3,710 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,480,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,027,000 after acquiring an additional 882,230 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,742,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,709.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,047,000 after acquiring an additional 456,336 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,648,000 after buying an additional 448,388 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.62.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $92.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.84 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

