Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 440 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,985,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,852,000 after acquiring an additional 35,764 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,773,000 after purchasing an additional 36,983 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 4.0% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 604,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,445,000 after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $65,729,000. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $199.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.66 and a beta of 1.34. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $121.56 and a 12-month high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,978,521.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total transaction of $614,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHDN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.17.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

