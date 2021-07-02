FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,848 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,907 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $25,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 329.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,778 shares of company stock worth $55,385,485 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

FDX opened at $299.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $153.66 and a one year high of $319.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $300.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

