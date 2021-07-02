FIL Ltd Has $195.58 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 724.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 664,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583,470 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $195,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth about $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $353.67. 453,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,896,853. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.90 and a fifty-two week high of $358.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $326.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total transaction of $89,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,951.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,326,020 shares of company stock valued at $747,859,261. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

