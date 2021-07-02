FIL Ltd Has $220.38 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 467,087 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $220,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in Workday by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 47.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Workday by 4.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 89.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Workday by 1.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.65.

WDAY traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.90. 18,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,443. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $174.52 and a one year high of $282.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of -333.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total transaction of $310,842.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,496 shares of company stock worth $60,751,488. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.