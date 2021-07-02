FIL Ltd Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

FIL Ltd grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,471,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,932 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.08% of The Coca-Cola worth $182,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.29. The stock had a trading volume of 152,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,897,008. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.83 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,948,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,392 shares of company stock worth $10,732,959 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.