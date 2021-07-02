FIL Ltd Raises Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,013,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,668 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.34% of Global Payments worth $204,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $757,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 120,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.57.

Shares of GPN stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.84. 14,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,901. The firm has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.27. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

