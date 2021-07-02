FIL Ltd Raises Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

FIL Ltd boosted its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 209,277 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 2.59% of Acuity Brands worth $152,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 118.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,590,000 after acquiring an additional 106,951 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,784,000 after acquiring an additional 51,150 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 31.7% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 350,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after acquiring an additional 84,253 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AYI shares. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.19.

Shares of AYI traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.08. 2,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.33. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.12 and a 12-month high of $194.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.13.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.