FIL Ltd Trims Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

FIL Ltd lowered its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,174,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 724,099 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Trimble were worth $169,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Trimble by 297.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $82.28. 10,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,971. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. Equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

