Filecoin (FIL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $372.50 Million

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for $56.22 or 0.00169344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market cap of $4.76 billion and approximately $372.50 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00045053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00126208 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,324.61 or 1.00374716 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $293.09 or 0.00882796 BTC.

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 84,617,377 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

