Financial Analysis: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) vs. Teekay (NYSE:TK)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) and Teekay (NYSE:TK) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Teekay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion 1.22 $517.96 million $4.96 8.55 Teekay $1.82 billion 0.21 -$82.93 million N/A N/A

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Teekay.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Teekay, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 0 2 4 0 2.67 Teekay 0 0 0 0 N/A

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus price target of $35.25, suggesting a potential downside of 16.90%. Given ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is more favorable than Teekay.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.7% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Teekay shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Teekay shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Teekay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIM Integrated Shipping Services N/A N/A N/A Teekay -0.20% 2.73% 0.98%

Summary

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services beats Teekay on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 101 vessels with a global network of 69 weekly lines. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation operates as a marine energy transportation company. The company offers pool management, fuel services, oil and clean product STS transfers, LNG STS and terminal management, and tanker services. As of March 18, 2021, it operated 47 liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, 23 mid-size liquefied petroleum gas carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers. The company serves energy and utility companies, oil traders, large oil and LNG consumers, petroleum product producers, government agencies, and various other entities worldwide. Teekay Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

