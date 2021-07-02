Financial Comparison: Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) & Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) and Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Hanmi Financial and Synovus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanmi Financial 21.43% 9.96% 0.91% Synovus Financial 23.27% 11.60% 0.98%

85.9% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Synovus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Synovus Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Hanmi Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Synovus Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Hanmi Financial pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Synovus Financial pays out 54.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hanmi Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Synovus Financial has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Synovus Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Hanmi Financial has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synovus Financial has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hanmi Financial and Synovus Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanmi Financial $266.97 million 2.21 $42.20 million $1.38 13.92 Synovus Financial $2.31 billion 2.86 $373.70 million $2.41 18.47

Synovus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Hanmi Financial. Hanmi Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synovus Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hanmi Financial and Synovus Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanmi Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40 Synovus Financial 0 1 7 0 2.88

Hanmi Financial presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 27.12%. Synovus Financial has a consensus price target of $44.39, indicating a potential downside of 0.27%. Given Synovus Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Synovus Financial is more favorable than Hanmi Financial.

Summary

Synovus Financial beats Hanmi Financial on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate loans, such as commercial property, construction, and residential property loans; and commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term loans and commercial lines of credit, as well as international finance, and trade services and products comprising letters of credit, and import and export financing. In addition, the company offers consumer loans, secured and unsecured loans, home equity loans, and credit cards; SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses; and small business administration loans for business purposes, which comprise owner-occupied commercial real estate, business acquisitions, start-ups, franchise financing, working capital, improvements and renovations, inventory and equipment, and debt-refinancing, as well as equipment lease financing. As of February 16, 2021, it operated a network of 35 full-service branches and 9 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington, and Georgia. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services comprise accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment, and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; Internet-based banking services; and bank credit and debit card services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, and financial planning services, as well as provides individual investment advice on equity and other securities. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through 289 branches and 389 ATMs in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

