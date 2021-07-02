Financial Contrast: Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) & FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) and FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.1% of Gildan Activewear shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Gildan Activewear and FIGS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gildan Activewear 0 0 6 0 3.00 FIGS 0 2 9 0 2.82

Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.05%. FIGS has a consensus price target of $41.91, indicating a potential downside of 5.44%. Given FIGS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FIGS is more favorable than Gildan Activewear.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gildan Activewear and FIGS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gildan Activewear $1.98 billion 3.72 -$225.28 million ($0.18) -206.11 FIGS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FIGS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gildan Activewear.

Profitability

This table compares Gildan Activewear and FIGS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gildan Activewear -1.30% 3.11% 1.54% FIGS N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gildan Activewear beats FIGS on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc. manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands. The company also offers hosiery products comprising athletic; dress; and casual, liner, therapeutic, and workwear socks, as well as sheer panty hoses, tights, and leggings under the brands of Gildan, Under Armour, GoldToe, PowerSox, GT a GoldToe Brand, Silver Toe, Signature Gold by Goldtoe, Peds, MediPeds, Kushyfoot, Therapy Plus, All Pro, Secret, Silks, Secret Silky, and American Apparel. In addition, it provides men's and boys' underwear products, and ladies panties under the Gildan and Gildan Platinum brand names; and ladies' shapewear, intimates, and accessories under the Secret and Secret Silky brands. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors, screen printers, or embellishers, as well as to retailers and consumer brand companies. The company was formerly known as Textiles Gildan Inc. and changed its name to Gildan Activewear Inc. in March 1995. Gildan Activewear Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app. FIGS, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

