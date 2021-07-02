Financial Review: Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) vs. NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT)

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares NetScout Systems and Creative Realities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetScout Systems 2.33% 4.44% 2.82% Creative Realities -12.74% -36.84% -8.46%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NetScout Systems and Creative Realities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetScout Systems 0 2 0 0 2.00 Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A

NetScout Systems currently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential downside of 18.77%. Given NetScout Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NetScout Systems is more favorable than Creative Realities.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NetScout Systems and Creative Realities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetScout Systems $831.28 million 2.57 $19.35 million $1.15 25.16 Creative Realities $17.46 million 1.55 -$16.84 million N/A N/A

NetScout Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Realities.

Volatility and Risk

NetScout Systems has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Realities has a beta of 4.04, indicating that its share price is 304% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.9% of NetScout Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Creative Realities shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of NetScout Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Creative Realities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NetScout Systems beats Creative Realities on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc. provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks. It also provides nGeniusPULSE, an active testing tool that enables enterprises to identify infrastructure performance issues and determine application availability, reliability, and performance; and nGenius Business Analytics solution, which enables service providers to analyze their network traffic. In addition, the company offers ISNG, an advanced passive network probe; packet flow systems that deliver targeted network traffic access to various monitoring and security tools and systems; and a suite of test access points that enable non-disruptive access to network traffic. Further, it provides cybersecurity solutions to protect their networks against distributed denial of service attacks under the Arbor brand, such as Arbor Sightline, Arbor Threat Mitigation System, Arbor Insight, Arbor Edge Defense, and Arbor Cloud. The company also offers advanced threat detection solutions, such as Omnis Cyber Investigator. It serves enterprise customers in various industries, including financial services, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, education, transportation, and retail; mobile operators, wireline operators, cable operators, Internet service providers, and cloud providers; and governmental agencies through a direct sales force, and indirect reseller and distribution channels. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the automotive, apparel and accessories, banking, baby/children, beauty, CPG, department stores, digital out-of-home, electronics, fashion, fitness, foodservice/quick service restaurant, financial services, gaming, luxury, mass merchants, mobile operators, and pharmacy retail industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.

