FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 72.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
FingerMotion stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.50. 16,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,929. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. FingerMotion has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.75.
FingerMotion Company Profile
Further Reading: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FingerMotion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FingerMotion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.