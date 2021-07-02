FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 72.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FingerMotion stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.50. 16,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,929. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. FingerMotion has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.75.

FingerMotion Company Profile

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. The company offers telecommunication providers' products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and RCS platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

