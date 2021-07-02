First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Receives $19.70 Consensus PT from Brokerages

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.25 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.65 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

FCXXF stock opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $15.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.52.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

