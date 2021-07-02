First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.40 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will report $152.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $153.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $151.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. reported sales of $154.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year sales of $612.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $608.00 million to $616.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $598.60 million, with estimates ranging from $593.20 million to $604.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.85%. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

FFBC stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.22. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $432,229.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,058.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,014,461.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,892 shares of company stock worth $2,293,206 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth $530,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 89,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 21,972 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 189,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 746,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after purchasing an additional 44,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

