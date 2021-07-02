First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) will announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. First Majestic Silver posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 190%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $100.52 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 15.16%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of NYSE AG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.63. 71,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,667,385. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.48 and a beta of 1.02. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $24.01.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.0045 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,705,534 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,231,000 after buying an additional 1,345,874 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 3.9% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,300,359 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,062,000 after purchasing an additional 162,254 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 9.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285,977 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after purchasing an additional 381,420 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $30,423,000. Finally, Condire Management LP purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter worth about $33,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Earnings History and Estimates for First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

