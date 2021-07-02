First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) will announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. First Majestic Silver posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 190%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $100.52 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 15.16%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of NYSE AG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.63. 71,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,667,385. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.48 and a beta of 1.02. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $24.01.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.0045 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,705,534 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,231,000 after buying an additional 1,345,874 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 3.9% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,300,359 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,062,000 after purchasing an additional 162,254 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 9.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285,977 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after purchasing an additional 381,420 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $30,423,000. Finally, Condire Management LP purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter worth about $33,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

