First Manhattan Co. Decreases Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,913 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.11% of nVent Electric worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter worth about $537,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $665,706.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,776.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,183,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

