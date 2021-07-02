First Manhattan Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 83.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 127,364 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $163.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.21. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.05 and a 52 week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

