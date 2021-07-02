First Manhattan Co. Raises Position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,425 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $9,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,316,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,125,000 after buying an additional 270,429 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,600,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,297 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,619,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,656,000 after purchasing an additional 220,052 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,498,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,277,000 after purchasing an additional 589,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,204,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,472,000 after purchasing an additional 142,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OEC opened at $19.31 on Friday. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 1.81.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

