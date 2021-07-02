First Manhattan Co. Sells 9,950 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,950 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.09% of TCF Financial worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth $64,291,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TCF Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,844,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,300 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth $47,635,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth $47,439,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in TCF Financial by 1,113.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,614,000 after acquiring an additional 802,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

In other news, COO Thomas C. Shafer sold 66,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $3,091,289.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,260,460.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $184,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,802.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Shares of TCF opened at $45.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97. TCF Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $50.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $513.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.38 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 13.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF).

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.