First Mercantile Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total value of $1,198,715.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 292,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,273,194.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total value of $530,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at $20,005,052.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,115 shares of company stock worth $9,482,674 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PANW opened at $370.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $357.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $403.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PANW. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.15.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.