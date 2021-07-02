First Mercantile Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 2,321.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ExlService during the first quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.83 per share, with a total value of $267,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,606,545.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Som Mittal sold 5,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.31, for a total value of $522,197.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,136 shares in the company, valued at $104,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,415 shares of company stock worth $5,086,880 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $106.89 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.88 and a 1-year high of $108.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.13 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

