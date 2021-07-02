First Mercantile Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Universal Display by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Universal Display by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,839,000 after acquiring an additional 14,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Display alerts:

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $219.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $147.10 and a one year high of $262.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.27.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLED. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.78.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.