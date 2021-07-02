First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 310 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,573 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 33,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $4,891,866.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 237,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,976,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 248,215 shares in the company, valued at $35,991,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,278 shares of company stock valued at $27,858,016. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.62.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $136.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.24 and a 52-week high of $149.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.07. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

