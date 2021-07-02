First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Down 63.1% in June

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a drop of 63.1% from the May 31st total of 135,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEM opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEM. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,943,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,448,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,630,000 after purchasing an additional 224,570 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,551,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,413,000 after purchasing an additional 94,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 585,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,000 after purchasing an additional 94,512 shares in the last quarter.

