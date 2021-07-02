First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,648 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,701,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,887 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,979,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,354 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,530,000 after acquiring an additional 585,568 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 488.6% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 521,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,613,000 after acquiring an additional 432,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,491,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,182,000 after acquiring an additional 429,046 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,675. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.77 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.05.

