First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:RFAP) Stock Price Down 0.9%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:RFAP) shares dropped 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $57.97 and last traded at $58.02. Approximately 228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.57.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.20.

