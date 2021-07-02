Floor & Decor Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,235 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,716% compared to the typical daily volume of 68 put options.

FND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

In related news, Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,345 shares of company stock worth $34,460,586 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 373,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2,539.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,005,000 after acquiring an additional 413,188 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.2% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 29.3% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth approximately $1,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FND traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.35. 3,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,145. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $57.22 and a 52-week high of $116.58. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

