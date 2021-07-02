Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 175 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

NYSE:IP opened at $61.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.23. International Paper has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.