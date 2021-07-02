Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 2,188 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 11.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 195,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after acquiring an additional 19,599 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 38.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 17,215 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.79.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RTX opened at $86.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

