Flputnam Investment Management Co. Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 677,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,056,000 after purchasing an additional 54,881 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 255,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,907,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $79.72 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.87 and a 1 year high of $79.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.