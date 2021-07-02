Flputnam Investment Management Co. Grows Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,069,000. Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 288,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,742,000 after acquiring an additional 24,942 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,331,000.

SCHA stock opened at $104.85 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.35 and a fifty-two week high of $106.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.75.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

