Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the May 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.3 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLUIF. BNP Paribas cut Fluidra from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HSBC cut Fluidra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Fluidra from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Fluidra stock remained flat at $$40.82 during trading hours on Friday. Fluidra has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $41.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.62.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

