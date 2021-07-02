Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FFIC. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Tuesday.

FFIC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.50. The company had a trading volume of 242,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,569. The stock has a market cap of $665.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.89. Flushing Financial has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,268,000 after purchasing an additional 94,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682 shares during the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

