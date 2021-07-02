Formation Fi (FORM) Price Hits $0.43 on Exchanges

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded up 37.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Formation Fi has a market cap of $12.49 million and approximately $8.68 million worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded 125.5% higher against the US dollar. One Formation Fi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00045213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00127353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.81 or 0.00169060 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,604.41 or 1.00010177 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Formation Fi Coin Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,315,000 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Formation Fi Coin Trading

